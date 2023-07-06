A French Parliamentary report has highlighted uncertainties surrounding tourism benefits connected to the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, and proposed measures to combat concerns related to Airbnb rentals.

The report by National Assembly Deputies Stéphane Peu of the French Communist Party representing Seine-Saint-Denis and Stéphane Mazars of Renaissance representing Aveyron's first constituency expects nearly 16 million tourists in the Île-de-France during the Games, of which 90 per cent would be from France itself.

Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world with an average of around 40 million tourists per year, and it is unclear how many of the usual visitors will be deterred by higher costs of flights and accommodation and higher numbers during Paris 2024.

The tourism industry has recently expressed fears over a deterioration in France's image for international visitors because of riots taking place across the country triggered by the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old victim known as Nahel M.

Representatives of the hotel and catering industry "expressed a certain number of concerns about the lack of anticipation by the [Organising Committee], the City of Paris and the State, potentially detrimental to the tourist success of the event", the report said according to French newspaper Le Monde.

Airbnb, a member of The Olympic Partner programme, expects 130,000 people to rent accommodation through its platform for 560,000 tourists for Paris 2024, with hosts expected to significantly raise rental prices.

Seine-Saint-Denis National Assembly Deputy Stéphane Peu, right, is one of the authors of the Parliamentary report into Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is a particular high-profile critic of Airbnb, which has been accused of driving an increase in rental costs and evictions to convert properties into short-term listings in popular tourist cities and a lack of security regulations for its rentals.

Peu and Mazars noted "hoteliers do not fight on equal terms", and suggested imposing value-added tax on the rental of all furnished tourist accommodation, reducing the maximum rental period for main residences to 60 or 90 days from 120, and decreasing the gap between prices charged by the hotel industry and reservation platforms.

The Deputies wants the economic benefits of tourism during next year's Games to be closely monitored, but Mazars believes Paris 2024 will provide a net benefit in terms of tourism.

"The images are going to be stunning and will be seen by billions of viewers," he said, as reported by Le Monde.

"There will be an immediate effect, and Paris will continue to benefit from it after 2024."

Peu reported an expected economic benefit of €10 billion (£8.5 billion/$10.9 billion) from Paris 2024.

The report added that while there are no concerns over infrastructure for the Games being ready in time, transport remained a "big black spot of our report" and security another concern.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is a little more than a year away, scheduled for July 26 to August 11 next year followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.