Co-hosts Australia’s home run came to an end as European champions England reached the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final for the first time with a 3-1 win in Sydney.

In a match played at Stadium Australia, the venue for athletics and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of both the Sydney 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games, England took the lead ten minutes before the break.

The breakthrough came when Alessia Russo pulled the ball back to Ella Toone, who struck a shot into the top corner to make it 1-0 to the Lionesses.

The Matildas levelled just after the hour mark when Sam Kerr, who was making her first start of the tournament, received the ball on the halfway line and advanced towards goal, before striking a fine effort from 30 yards out which flew into the net.

The goal was Kerr’s first at the knockout stage of a Women’s World Cup, however parity lasted only eight minutes as England reclaimed the lead.

A long ball forward from England captain Millie Bright found Lauren Hemp who placed her shot into the net beyond Australian keeper Mackenzie Arnold to make it 2-1.

Sam Kerr started for the first time for the Matildas, but the co-hosts were beaten at the semi-final stage of their home World Cup ©Getty Images

England secured the victory, and a meeting with Spain in the final at the same venue, with four minutes to go as a through ball from Hemp found Russo, whose angled effort went into the net.

Reflecting on the win, England head coach Sarina Wiegman said: "We achieved the final and it's unbelievable.

"We played a hard game but again we found a way to win.

"We stick together and stick to the plan and it worked again."

England and Spain will meet in the final on Sunday (August 20), meaning there will be a first-time winner of the tournament.

Prior to that, Sweden will take on Australia in the playoff for third place, due to be held at Lang Park in Brisbane on Saturday (August 19).