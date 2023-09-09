A total of 634 athletes have been chosen to represent India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou ©IOA

More than 600 athletes are set to represent India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou after participating in an official send-off ceremony.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has announced that a 634-strong team will represent the country at the Games, due to be held from September 23 to October 8.

It will be India’s largest delegation for the Games as the IOA sets its sights on the country’s best-ever medal haul.

Usha and Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur attended the send-off ceremony where India’s ceremonial and competition outfits for Hangzhou 2022 were unveiled.

Indian hockey stars Savita Punia and PR Sreejesh modelled the khaki ceremonial outfits while shooter Manu Bhaker and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor wore the competition and training kits.

Rowing has the largest squad next to athletics with 33 rowers selected for the Games, which were due to take place last year but were postponed due to China's strict COVID-19 protocols.

India has also chosen a 15-member team for esports which is featuring as a medal event at the Asian Games for the first time.

IOA President PT Usha, left, and Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, third from right, present the ceremonial outfits for Hangzhou 2022 ©IOA
India’s best performance at the Games came at Jakarta Palembang 2018 when it achieved 16 golds, 23 silvers and 31 bronzes - a medal haul that Usha is aiming to better.

"We have waited long for the Hangzhou Asian Games and are delighted that India is sending its largest contingent of 634 athletes," said Usha.

"We believe that this squad has the potential to get India its best-ever medal haul as well."

Thakur believes India will head to Hangzhou in buoyant mood after recent success on the international stage.

Neeraj Chopra claimed men’s javelin gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last month and India won titles at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

Newly-crowned world men's javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will be one of India's big gold-medal hopes at the Asian Games ©Getty Images
"India has achieved a lot in the last six months in sports and all of it has made every Indian proud," said Thakur in a report by Sportstar.

"All of these have been heartening, but this is just the beginning."

Indian dairy company Amul has been named by the IOA as the official sponsor of India for Hangzhou 2022.

Amul has a long association with the IOA having sponsored the Indian team since the 2012 Olympics in London.

"Amul is delighted to announce its association with the Asian Games 2022 and the Indian Olympic Association," said Amul managing director Jayen Mehta.

"Milk is the world’s original energy drink, and every sportsperson nourishes their health with milk in any of its various forms such as ghee, butter, cheese or paneer among many others.

"We are pleased to further strengthen our decade long relationship."