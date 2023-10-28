Morocco, Portugal and Spain have officially unveiled their joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

A letter was signed by the Presidents of the football associations of the three countries during a meeting in Rabat.

The nations have pledged the tournament would be a showcase for football’s diversity, would foster collaboration between nations and leave a strong social legacy in the three nations and around the world.

They have also pledged the tournament would be organised as a compact, accessible and fan-focused event, and would benefit the football ecosystem.

It is set to be the first FIFA World Cup to be staged across multiple continents, with the FIFA Council approving the Spain, Portugal and Morocco bid as the sole candidacy for the 2030 tournament.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco's staging of the tournament still needs to be approved by the FIFA Congress, and is subject to a successful bidding process, although these are both expected to be formalities.

Special celebratory matches are also due to take place in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay during the tournament, to mark 100 years since the first edition of the FIFA World Cup, held in Uruguay in 1930.

The 2030 FIFA World Cup is set to be the first to be held across multiple continents ©Getty Images

Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation said: "It is a World Cup that will help us further unite our common civilisations established more than ten centuries ago.

"The three countries share a common history, a common present, and are looking forward towards a common future."

Fernando Gomes, President of the Portuguese Football Federation added: "This is a historic moment because it officially begins our process with FIFA to be able to organise the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

"This is great occasion for us, and highly symbolic given it will be the centenary of the first ever edition of the tournament. But 2030 will be much more than the celebration of the past!"

Pedro Rocha, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation added: "This candidacy is a message of hope and unity because this World Cup will be a demonstration of uniting cultures, and the promotion of inclusion, diversity, and respect.

"It will be a World Cup with a significant social legacy that will remain in Morocco, Portugal, Spain - and around the world."

A decision on stadiums that would be used as part of the bid has yet to be taken with the Presidents saying it is too early to do so.

Under FIFA’s bidding process for the tournament, the next step is for the three federations to submit bidding agreements by the end of next month.