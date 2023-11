Brazil continues its strong performance, extending its lead over its main pursuer (United States). The Americans gained a comfortable advantage over Colombia (52-46) in the battle for the second position in the games. Far behind, Mexico and Argentina are competing for the fourth place in a tournament where 5 world records were broken.

The Brazilians are on track for their fifth consecutive championship. Their 332 medals (151 gold) attest to this, doubling the second-placed United States in quantity and tripling in golds (151 against 52). This is a remarkable lead over the main Olympic power, although not as much in the Paralympic realm, despite the United States finishing third in the 2020 Tokyo Games.





In blind and CP (cerebral palsy) football, Brazil secured golds, as expected. In the blind football final, Argentina (the other top favorite) fell to Colombia in the semifinals, clearing the path for the "Canarinha." Ricardo Alves scored the lone goal at the 13th minute of the game. Argentina finished third, defeating Chile with goals from Espinillo.

Cesar Batista of Brazil in action against Matias Bassi of Argentina during men's PC Football match between Brasil and Argentina for Gold medal





In CP football, Brazil won the classic against Argentina and took home the top prize. Cesar Batista became the hero in extra time (73rd minute) with the goal that brought glory in the most important match at the American level. The United States of America claimed the bronze by defeating Venezuela 3-0.





In Para taekwondo, Brazil did not secure any titles on the closing day, but still led the medal table in this sport with four golds. Mexico, the USA, and Costa Rica also won golds.





In Para athletics, Brazil concluded its participation in Santiago de Chile with two new golds, consolidating its position as the best in the Americas not only overall but specifically in Para athletics. The last winners were Ricardo Gomes and Julio César Agripino, who secured gold medals in the 200 meters T37 (cerebral palsy) and the 1,500 T11 (visual impairment) for men.

Petrucio Ferreira, Washington Assis and Jose Martins of Brazil during the 100m T47 final





"I have a sense of accomplishment. I came here wanting to repeat what I did in the World Championship, thanks to a lot of effort and teamwork," commented Gomes, also a gold medalist in the 100 and 200 at the Paris World Championship, in addition to a bronze in the 4x100.





In the 1,500 T11, Agripino also surpassed the continental record, previously held by the Canadian Jonathan Dunkerley since Rio 2007.

Petrucio Ferreira of Brazil during the 100m T47 final







With this result, Brazil closes the Para athletics of Santiago 2023 clearly dominating with 34 gold medals, 27 silver, and 22 bronze, for a total of 83. Colombia is behind with 18 golds, 16 silver, and 12 bronzes.





In Javelin F64, Brazil set another Parapan American record with a throw of 60.79 meters. Edenilson Roberto Floriani surpassed the mark set by the Cuban Bernal Fonseca of 55.88, established in Lima 2019. His compatriot Francisco de Lima (58.38) and the Venezuelan Romy Rodríguez (54.06) completed the podium.

Claudiney Batista of Brazil during the final of the F57 javelin throw



There is no doubt that Mexico has been losing ground in the Paralympics. The first place obtained in the first two Pan American Games is a distant memory. However, it still has elite athletes like Osiris Machado, who, at 19 years old, broke the world record in F64 discus (physical disability in lower limbs competing with prosthetics) at the Mario Rocordón Athletic Center of the National Stadium. The mark of 41.16 meters will go down in history until it is broken again, logically, as was the case with the previous monarch, the Polish Faustyna Kotlowska.





Machado's world record is the fifth in Para athletics of Santiago 2023, following those achieved by the Colombian José Gregorio Lemos in javelin F37-38 and the one obtained in the men's 100 meters T20 by Samuel Oliveira, who recorded a time of 46.48 in his event.





Likewise, the Brazilian Elizabeth Rodrigues had inaugurated the world records in Santiago 2023 with the planet's best mark in the discus throw F51, covering 17.80 meters, while the Cuban Robiel Yankel Sol made history with his T47 long jump (physical disability in upper limbs) with a leap of 7.74 meters.







Jessica Lewis of Bermudas during the 100m T53 final

With one day left for the end of the activity, Brazil, the United States, and Colombia are on track for the podium, while Mexico and Argentina are fighting for the fifth place. Chile, with an impressive tournament (49 medals, a record for the host country), is in sixth place, while Cuba, Canada, Ecuador, and Venezuela complete the top ten with one day remaining, where medals will be contested.