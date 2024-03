At Tokyo 2020, there was a €24,000 difference between the prize money awarded to Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists in Spain. For Paris 2024, this difference will be eliminated. Both will receive the same prize money for each medal they win.

Pilar Alegría, Minister for Education, Vocational Training and Sport, made the announcement on Thursday 14th: "The government has decided to take a very important decision that will mark the Olympic and Paralympic history of our country. This is a pioneering and fair measure, because we are committed to equal treatment for our athletes, be they Olympians or Paralympians."

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, gold medal winners in an individual event will receive €94,000, silver medal winners will receive €48,000 and bronze medal winners will receive €30,000. For Paralympians, a gold medal was worth 70,000 euros, a silver 35,000 euros and a bronze 21,000 euros.

In the pairs events, the gold medallists will receive 75,000 euros each, the silver medallists 37,000 euros and the bronze medallists 25,000 euros. In the team events, the prize money is 50,000 euros, 29,000 euros and 18,000 euros respectively. In the Paralympic pairs, doubles and team events, the prize money for winning a gold medal was 35,000 euros per member, 17,500 for silver and 10,500 for bronze.

Miguel Carballeda, Spanish Paralympic Committee, said: "I was delighted to hear the news. We have fought hard for years, and I believe that justice has been done for our athletes. We believe they deserve it; we have a great level of sport in Spain and it is only fair as individuals and as Spanish citizens who are equal before the law."

At the Tokyo Games, medals awards for Paralympic athletes were co-funded by the Higher Sports Council and the Paralympic Committee to increase the amount of the prize money for Paralympic athletes. Now, for Paris 2024, the prize money will be the same for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.