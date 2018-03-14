The Korean Paralympic Committee (KPC) and Agitos Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as the two organisations aim to ensure a lasting legacy for the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games here.

The MoU outlines a framework for the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of joint programmes to develop Para-sport in the region.

The main goal of the agreement is organise international workshops for technical officials, coaches, athletes and classifiers at the facilities of the KPC Icheon Training Centre, a multi-training sports complex built for South Korean national Para-athletes.

The agreement was signed by IPC President Andrew Parsons and KPC counterpart Lee Myungho during a ceremony in Korea House at the Gangneung Olympic Park here.

"I am so glad to sign this agreement between Korea Paralympic Committee and Agitos Foundation," Lee said.

"Through this agreement, the KPC will begin to operate international workshops and seminars, training programmes and other activities cooperating with Agitos Foundation.

"In addition, we also agree to the inter-exchange of respective personnel to ensure the successful implementation of this agreement.

"I am sure it will assist the development of NPCs (National Paralympic Committees) of developing countries and the Paralympic Movement."

It is hoped the Memorandum of Understanding sighed between the Korean Paralympic Committee and IPC will ensure a lasting legacy for Pyeongchang 2018 in the host country ©Getty Images

Parsons added: "I am delighted to sign this agreement between the Korean Paralympic Committee and the IPC development arm the Agitos Foundation, which since 2012 is the world’s leading organisation for developing Para-sport.

"As much as it aims to support National Paralympic Committees and International Federations, the Agitos Foundation also encourages and relies on the support of those NPCs who can take a lead role in their region.

"This agreement will benefit a great number of technical officials, coaches, classifiers and athletes, who will soon be able to attend workshops at the state-of-the-art facilities of the KPC Icheon Training Centre."

Also present at the ceremony were South Korea's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Do Jong-hwan, and Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom.

Last week, Parsons said there is reason to believe that Pyeongchang 2018 have a chance at creating a meaningful long-term legacy.

With South Korea starting from a lower base level of public accessibility and society-wide openness to those with an impairment than other host countries, the Brazilian thinks the Games have a real opportunity.

According to Im Chan-kuw, director general of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Games Bureau, the Organising Committee has three main aims regarding legacy.

As well as growing the number of accessible facilities across the region for athletes and fans, it also wants to increase the general public's awareness of Paralympic sport and leave a human legacy.