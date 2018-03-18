International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons has sent his condolences to the family, friends and team-mates of Chinese Paralympic swimming champion Huang Wenpan, who has died at the age of 22.

Huang, a winner of five gold medals and one silver at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, was killed in a car accident on Friday (March 16) in Hongya County in Sichuan Province, China.

He was an S3 class swimmer who picked up five golds and one bronze at last December’s World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City.

"It is absolutely devastating news that one of the world’s best Para-swimmers has been killed in a car accident," Parsons said.

"The thoughts of the whole Paralympic Movement are with his family, friends, and team-mates.

"Wenpan was one of a new breed of exceptionally talented athletes with high support needs.

"At Rio 2016 he was one of the star performers picking up five gold medals and setting five world records along the way.

"He will be a sad loss to the whole World Para Swimming community."

Huang Wenpan won five gold medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

ParalympicsGB took to social media to pay tribute to Huang.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of 5x Paralympic swimming champion Wenpan Huang, one of the stars of Rio 2016," the body said in a tweet.

"The thoughts of all at ParalympicsGB are with his loved ones and our friends at NPC (National Paralympic Committee) China."

Huang, who had cerebral palsy and took up swimming in 2010, was China's most decorated athlete at the Rio 2016 Paralympics and the third most successful overall.

As well as winning five gold medals in the S3 and SB2 events, he also set world records in the 50 metres breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 150m individual medley.

That included lowering the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke world record in the heats and finals.

Huang’s death comes during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics here.

The Games are due to conclude today.