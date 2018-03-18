International Boxing Association (AIBA) have announced Global Association of International Sports Federations’ (GAISF) Doping-Free Sport Unit (DFSU) will take control of their anti-doping programme.

Under the terms of the agreement, DFSU will assume the responsibility for testing at AIBA and their team-based World Series of Boxing.

This will include both in and out-of-competition testing.

Their registered testing pool and whereabouts management will also be run by DFSU, as well as other administrative services surrounding anti-doping.

AIBA claim the partnership will ensure the "highest standards of integrity and fairness in our sport".

"Anti-Doping is of the utmost importance for AIBA and this partnership is a proof of AIBA’s commitment on this issue," an AIBA statement said.

"It is important to outline that AIBA as an Olympic International Federation, is in compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code."

Concerns have previously been raised about the strength of the anti-doping programme run by AIBA.

AIBA increased their anti-doping expenditure last year after reports in 2016 that only one out-of-competition anti-doping test had been conducted by the world body in the whole of 2014 and 2015.

DFSU will be responsible for testing at AIBA and World Series of Boxing events ©WSB

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) identified the sport’s anti-doping system as an area which the governing body needed to address if it is to continue on the Olympic programme.

"The IOC Executive Board has major concerns with regard to the situation in different aspects," IOC President Thomas Bach said in December.

"There are governance issues, there is the fact that the financial statements have not been made fully transparent, there are still questions open with regard to judging, referees and anti-doping."

AIBA were required to provide a report to the IOC last month detailing how they would resolve the issues identified.

The IOC Executive Board claimed they were "not satisfied" by the report, with an update version required to be given by April 30.

AIBA will hope the agreement with DFSU will help to satisfy the IOC that progress is being made with regard to anti-doping matters.

It comes with the IOC threatening boxing’s place on the Olympic programme for Tokyo 2020 should progress not be made.

Gafur Rakhimov, a Uzbek allegedly linked to organised crime, was appointed as Interim President in January following the departure of Taiwan's C K Wu.

His appointment has also been noted as a concern by the IOC.