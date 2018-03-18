China's Shi Yuqi claimed his first All England Open men's singles title after beating team-mate and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan in a thrilling final at Arena Birmingham.

The two players had met in the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 1000 event last year, where Shi emerged victorious.

Shi ultimately lost that final convincingly to Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei but appeared to have learnt from the experience by winning the first game 21-19 today.

Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Lin hit back as he looked to victory at the world’s oldest badminton tournament for the seventh time in his career.

Having won the second game 21-16, Lin looked the favourite to triumph in the decider.

An inspired Shi had other ideas, though, as the 21-year-old produced a superb final game to triumph 21-19, 16-21, 21-9.

While Shi was earning his first title at the Championships, world number one Tai Tzu Ying won the women’s singles for the second straight year.

The Taiwanese player crucially edged the first game 22-20 against second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

Tai then took control to pull away in the second game, ultimately sealing a 22-20, 21-13 win.

Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying successfully defended her women's singles title ©Getty Images

Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo also successfully defended their title in the men’s doubles event.

The 2017 champions justified their top seeding by beating Denmark’s Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen 21-18, 21-17.

Olympic silver medallists Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen became the first Danish pair to win the women’s doubles event since 1965.

They claimed a straight games 21-19, 21-18 win over Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.

Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino earned Japan's first-ever mixed doubles success at the tournament.

They came from behind to beat China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 14-21, 21-17, 21-15.