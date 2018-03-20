The South African Football Association (SAFA) have postponed their Elective Congress in a bid to resolve issues which may "may impact the credibility" of the event.

The Congress was due to take place on Saturday (March 24) but a meeting between SAFA President Danny Jordaan and the organisation's Executive Committee has led to a postponement.

It comes despite a statement from the organisation three days ago which said the Congress would take place as planned.

A postponement had been heavily pursued by former referee Ace Ncobo, who was previously a candidate for the SAFA Presidential election.

He had reportedly written to FIFA stating that no Electoral Committee was set to oversee the election, after the Independent Electoral Commission withdrew.

According to IOL, Ncobo also claimed that SAFA had violated their statutes by preventing former South Africa captain Lucas Radebe, ex-national team coach Shakes Mashaba and businessman Tokyo Sexwale from standing.

Former SAFA vice-president Mwelo Nonkonyana filed a court case earlier this month in a bid to block the elections, having claimed he had also been prevented from challenging Jordaan.

Nonkonyana claimed there had been "gross irregularities and manipulation" regarding the process, according to Times Live.

As a result of his protestations, FIFA sent Zimbabwe Football Association President Philip Chiyangwa to attempt to mediate a resolution.

Jordaan had been due to be re-elected unopposed at the Congress, which was moved forward from September.

This change had also prompted complaints, with his rivals stating it gave them too little time to campaign for the Presidency.

SAFA have now released a statement confirming the Congress has been postponed, which will allow them to resolve several issues.

Danny Jordaan is the current SAFA President ©Getty Images

"Postponing the elections would give the new Electoral Committee enough time to thrash out all compliance matters," the statement read.

"The EC must finalise all matters pertaining to the elections.

"All regions who have not fully completed their electoral process must do so urgently.

"A Congress should be called up urgently to notify members about the above resolutions.

"Individuals who take football cases to the courts of law must be reported to FIFA in line with the world football governing body and, where appropriate, SAFA should recommend that such individuals receive worldwide bans as per FIFA statutes.

"Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana who lost his case in the courts on Tuesday, 20 March 2018 should be banned for life and that SAFA should start processes to recoup all money as a result of these court cases.

"The amounts run into millions of rand."

No date has been given on when the Congress could take place.

Local reports have suggested the Congress may be held in the next six months.