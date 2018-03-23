The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) hosted a sport science lecture at Prince Edward School in capital city Harare.

It was led by Arnold Payne, a former athlete who used to hold the Zimbabwean record over 400 metres.

Payne, who has represented the African nation at the All-Africa Games, the Commonwealth Games and at World Championship level, now heads up the Payne Global Sports Division.

This seeks to provide a platform for promising athletes to advance their talents and academic ability in the United States.

Payne's lecture focused on elite athlete conditioning, speed endurance, rest and recovery and nutrition.

Fifteen sports were represented at the sport science lecture ©ZOC

It was attended by 22 coaches from 15 different sports.

The ZOC has also announced that it has donated sports equipment to 20 schools across the 10 provinces in the country.

Most of those to benefit come from remote areas with the ZOC helping to promote the next generation of Olympians.

The country did not compete at last month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

They made their debut at the Winter Games at Sochi 2014, when Alpine skier Luke Steyn took part in the slalom and giant slalom competitions.