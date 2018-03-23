Indian Olympian Soumyajit Ghosh has denied any wrongdoing after a rape allegation was made against him.

The table tennis player is subject to a police complaint made by an 18-year-old in West Bengal, according to reports in India.

Twenty-four-year-old Ghosh was preparing for next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast but it is likely he will now be dropped from his country's team.

According to the Hindustan Times, Ghosh has said that he is the victim of blackmail.

Soumyajit Ghosh playing at the London 2012 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra is aware of the situation and an announcement on his participation in Gold Coast should be made shortly.

Ghosh became India's youngest national champion when he was 19-years-old.

He reached the quarter-finals of both the men's singles and doubles competitions at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and went on to be selected for the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

In the Brazilian city he was knocked out in the first round of the men's individual event, losing to Thailand's Padasak Tanviriyavechakul.

He had previously also played at the London 2012 Olympics, where he reached round two before being knocked out by Kim Hyok-bong of North Korea.