China Dragons suffered defeat as they opened their World Series of Boxing (WSB) season in Nanning.

The hosts went down 4-1 to Russia's in-form Patriot Boxing Team at Guangxi University Stadium.

Dragons made the perfect start to the Group C contest as Zhonglin Wu defeated Dorzho Radnaev at light flyweight via unanimous decision.

It was downhill from there, however, as Radmir Abdurakhmanov got the verdict from all three judges against Song Gao at light welterweight.

The visitors went in front as Vasilii Vetkin was handed a 2-1 split decision win over bantamweight rival Boxiang Xu.

This put the Russian team one victory away and Rasul Aliev clinched a unanimous verdict against middleweight Haerheng Wulepaer to wrap up the best-of-five contest.

Radmir Abdurakhmanov was among the Patriot Boxing Team winners ©WSB

The 4-1 scoreline was completed as China did not field a heavyweight to face Rovshan Yagubzade.

The result is another big win for the Patriot Boxing Team who thrashed three-time and reigning WSB champions Astana Arlans Kazakhstan 5-0 in their last outing.

They top Group C with three wins from four contests while China will be looking to bounce back when they take to the ring for the second time this term.

Two more WSB clashes will also take place today in the Americas.

Both fixtures are in Group A with Caciques Venezuela hosting Cuba Domadores and Colombia Heroicos entertaining Uzbek Tigers.

