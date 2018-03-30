Decision makers from more than 30 governing bodies met at the third International Federations Gender Equality in Leadership Forum.

The forum was organised by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and took place in Lausanne.

Discussions in the Olympic captial centered on ways to promote gender equality at leadership level in sport.

Focus was given to the findings and recommendations of the IOC's Gender Equality Review Project, with those in attendance looking to share best practices and new solutions.

The participants particularly focussed on the topics of electoral processes, gender-neutral portrayal and meaningful inclusion in decision-making roles.

IOC President Thomas Bach joined the meeting and said he was certain the findings of the Gender Equality Review Project would bring about changes.

"We need a two-way approach to make progress, we need on the one hand a top-down approach and on the other hand a bottom-up approach," he said.

Bach added that the IOC is looking to increase the number of women in decision-making positions, including on IOC Commissions and within the IOC membership itself.

IOC President Thomas Bach said he was confident that the IOC’s Gender Equality Review Project would bring about change ©Getty Images

Speaking at the meeting, ASOIF executive director Andrew Ryan said: "It is about us embracing the new gender equality recommendations and applying them to each federation's specific situation.

"We know this is complex.

"Every federation is different, with a different historical, cultural and geographical context.

"In my view, striving for gender equality within our organisations is interlinked with good governance.

"It is not about ticking any boxes, but about developing a favourable culture and then implementing certain principles consistently across all organisational policies and activities."

Marisol Casado, the IOC member who is also President of the International Triathlon Union, is chairing the Gender Equality Review Project Working Group.

She urged federations to implement its recommendations as she closed the forum.