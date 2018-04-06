Scotland's Katie Archibald clinched the women's individual pursuit title here on a day when Commonwealth Games records fell with regularity at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

Archibald delivered a superb ride in the morning's qualifying session, where she achieved a Games-record time of 3min 24.119sec, to book her place in the gold medal ride.

She would be joined by Australia's Rebecca Wiasak, who was one of four riders to dip below the previous Games record for the discipline.

Conditions in the Velodrome altered in the evening session to make record rides an even more challenging task.

The key goal for both riders, though, was to finish top of the podium.

Wiasak set her stall out early in the 3,000 metre event by starting the faster of the two riders, only for Archibald to begin to eat into the Australian's narrow lead.

The Scottish star was able to overturn the deficit to claim the gold in a time of 3:26.08, with Wiasak forced to settle for the silver in 3:27.548.

Wiasak’s compatriots Annette Edmondson and Ashlee Ankudinoff went head-to-head for home bronze, only a day after they claimed the team pursuit crown together.

Edmondson would emerge the stronger as she secured the final podium spot in a time of 3:30.922.

Charlie Tanfield triumphed in the men's individual pursuit competition ©Getty Images

The quality of the individual pursuit events remained at the highest level, with five men breaking the existing Games record in qualifying, leaving Australia’s Sam Welsford out of the medal rides entirely.

England's Charlie Tanfield threatened the 4:10.534 world record time of Australia’s Jack Bobridge, when he stormed round to finish as the fastest qualifier in 4:11.455.

He would face the challenge of John Archibald in the final, as the Scottish rider looked to repeat the success of his sister Katie.

An Archibald double was not forthcoming as Tanfield would emerge as the winner in the final of the 4,000m event in a time of 4:15.952.

It continued the Englishman’s stunning rise in the past year, having been part of an amateur team outside of the British cycling set-up, only to start winning medals on the International Cycling Union World Cup circuit.

In the past two months, 21-year-old Tanfield has become a team pursuit world champion and Commonwealth Games silver medallist in the discipline, as well as securing the individual pursuit gold today.

The bronze medal was earned by New Zealand's Dylan Kennett, who claimed a comfortable win over Australia's Jordan Kerby.

Hosts Australia would enjoy double gold through two of their more established stars, with Stephanie Morton defending her women’s sprint crown from Glasgow 2014.

Matthew Glaetzer defended his men's keirin title in the final race of the night ©Getty Images

She proved too good for New Zealand’s Natasha Hansen, as the 27-year-old beat her rival in straight rides to complete a sprint double.

Kaarle McCulloch, who Morton earned team sprint gold alongside yesterday, beat Lauriane Genest of Canada in straight rides for the bronze.

Morton's gold was the 100th Australia have won in cycling at the Commonwealth Games and they would not have to wait long for their 101st.

The majority of the Australia's cycling team opted to skip the Track World Championships in February to prioritise the Games, but sprinter Matthew Glaetzer proved both could be done.

Glaetzer, world champion in the men’s sprint in Apeldoorn, stormed to victory in the men’s keirin.

He hit the front with one lap and a half remaining, before holding off an impressive late effort from Wales’ Lewis Oliva to defend the title he won four years ago in Glasgow.

Oliva secured a deserved silver, while New Zealand’s Ed Dawkins added bronze to the team sprint gold he earned yesterday.