Fan Zhendong, China's new men's world number one, won the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Asian Cup for the first time in his career today as he defeated his team-mate Lin Gaoyuan in the final at the Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium in Japan.

Despite suffering a shock defeat at the hands of 14-year-old home player Tomokazu Harimoto in the group matches, Fan has shown little sign of faltering since reaching the knock-out stages and beat the second seed in straight games - 11-3, 15-13, 11-8, 13-11.

Lin had also recovered momentum after defeat in the group matches, but had no answer to his 21-year-old compatriot, who went top of the ITTF rankings for the first time at the start of this month.

China's Zhu Yuling retained her ITTF Asian Cup title in Yokohama today by defeating team-mate and top seed Chen Meng ©ITTF

China's dominance was replicated in the women's singles final where second seed Zhu Yuling successfully defended her title against team-mate and top seed Chen Meng, coming through a tight match 12-10, 12-10, 10-12, 11-3, 11-4.

It was the 11th successive win for China in the men's singles, and the sixth successive final involving two Chinese players.

As far as the women's singles stats are concerned, Zhu's was the third successive victory for a Chinese player.

It was the tenth in the last 11 editions of the Championships.