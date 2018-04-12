Canada's Dylan Moscovitch has announced his retirement from figure skating at the age of 33 and hopes to pursue a career in acting, he has announced.

As well as acting, the Olympic silver medallist also plans to develop a career as a model and has signed with Toronto-based B&M Models.

Moscovitch also hopes to continue working as a motivational speaker.

He plans to remain involved in skating through coaching, seminars and mentoring.

Moscovitch competed at six World Championships, winning a national title and an Olympic silver medal in the team event at Sochi 2014.

"Skating was my first love and forever my passion," Moscovitch said.

"Representing Canada on both the world and Olympic stage has been an honour and a privilege.

"It has given me invaluable opportunities and experiences over the years, ones which have played a pivotal role in shaping me into the man that I am today.

"I look forward to taking the lessons learned and skills acquired into the chapters and adventures to come."

Dylan Moscovitch is hoping to start a new career as a model and actor after retiring from skating ©B&M Models

Moscovitch began his pair skating career with his sister, Kyra.

They won the Canadian junior pair title in 2006 and went on to skate together until 2008.

In 2009 he teamed up with Kirsten Moore-Towers and went on to win the Canadian title in 2011.

They accumulated 11 international medals over their time together and earn three trips to the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix Final.

They capped off their partnership with an Olympic silver medal at Sochi 2014.

He ended his skating career with Lubov Ilyushechkina, who he had been skating with for four years.

In their four seasons together, they won three national medals and five international medals, including a bronze at the 2016 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

"Dylan has represented Canada with pride and has brought tremendous leadership to our national team on and off the ice," Mike Slipchuk, high performance director of Skate Canada, said.

"His presence will be missed."