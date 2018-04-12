International Federation of American Football (IFAF) have claimed only around €10,000 (£8,700/$12,000) was found in the organisation’s accounts after regaining control following a major split in the organisation.

The split in 2015 resulted in two IFAF World Congresses being held on the same day, one in New York City and one in Paris.

A partial decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in October ruled that Tommy Wiking should cease and desist from acting as and referring to himself as President of the IFAF after it was decided he resigned from the position in February 2015 following the collapse of the World Championships in his native Sweden.

In September of 2016, members of the IFAF Congress staged in New York City unanimously voted to continue with an attempt to resolve the governance issues at CAS.

At the meeting in the American city, held at the same time as the rival group held their own Congress in Paris, Canada's Richard MacLean was elected to replace Finland's Noronen as President.

MacLean has now written to members,claiming that €117,000 (£102,000/$145,000) was removed from their bank account by the rival faction, despite the accounts supposedly being frozen at the time.

It has been claimed that the funds were sent to German Football Marketing - American Football Verband Deutschland Marketinggesellschaft mbH.

The companies managing director, Robert Huber, heads the American Football Association of Germany, who supported Wiking’s faction.

The long-term split in the international federation is still having consequences for the sport ©IFAF

"Further to the recent Arbitral Award from the Court of Arbitration for Sport which found in our favour, I write to update you as to the status of the bank accounts held in Paris," MacLean wrote in a letter to members, published by American Football International.

"The situation is very concerning.

"Please note that these accounts have not been under our sole control since Autumn 2015.

"Across the IFAF accounts there was, as of the start of the year, little more than €10,000 (£8,700/$12,000) remaining.

"We are endeavouring to establish a full financial record for the past two and half years and we will write to each person who sat on the Board of the rogue group to ask for information as to where money was spent in our name.

"It is of note that in August of 2017 a bailiff sought to remove €126,438 (£110,000/$156,000) from the account, successfully removing €117,000 (£102,000/$145,000).

"In summary, money entrusted to IFAF has virtually disappeared the impact of which will no doubt be felt by members and partners for years to come, particularly as we will have to invest yet more money in legal fees for resolution."

German Football League chairman Carsten Dalkowski has reportedly claimed the payments were legitimate.

Wiking, who has claimed the CAS verdict is not yet final and could still appeal their decision, stated that every payment under his leadership was in line with the governing body’s regulations and done in the best interest.

He claimed that the German Federation have made pre-payments to the IFAF and that the organisation should be grateful of their support.

"In regard to payments done to Germany they have been conducted in the same way and always based upon the best interest of IFAF and in accordance with the legal framework," Wiking told American Football International.

"As have payments done to USA Football, French Federation and others as well.

"For the time 2015 and forward IFAF had to uphold daily business under challenging circumstances and Germany was kind enough to make advance substantial amount pre-payments on behalf of IFAF.

"Those advanced payments far exceeds the specified amount that have been circulated in the last days.

"IFAF should in my opinion be grateful towards Germany due to their commitment to IFAF and the mandatory work requested by an IOC (International Olympic Committee)-recognised International Federation."