It has been announced that Rugby Football Union (RFU) and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chief executives Steve Brown and Steve Tew have been appointed to the Board of the Rugby World Cup.

The announcement comes as World Rugby continue preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, which will be the first time the tournament has been held in Asia.

World Rugby revealed the duo, who have helped England and New Zealand stage the last two World Cups in 2015 and 2011 respectively, and are due to take up their new positions next month will add a "wealth of hosting and rugby administration experience" to the Board.

Chairman of both World Rugby and the Rugby World Cup board Bill Beaumont said: "Both have exceptionally strong track records delivering world class tournaments that set new standards for the sport of rugby.

"Their combined wealth of experience and expert knowledge will be invaluable as we look ahead to Japan 2019, a ground-breaking tournament that will bring Rugby World Cup to Asia for the first time, and France 2023."

Steve Tew has been New Zealand Rugby chief executive since 2007 ©Getty Images

Tew, who has been NZR chief executive since 2007, claimed he was humbled to have been given the role.

"Rugby World Cup is rugby’s pinnacle tournament and I am honoured to be part of the team," he said.

"It’s important that we build on the success of the record-breaking event in 2015, and continue to showcase the best of both the men’s and women’s game to new audiences worldwide."

Brown, who served as managing director for the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England also expressed his delight at his appointment.

"It is a real privilege to be asked to formally join [the Board] in its aims to engage and inspire the world through the Rugby World Cup tournament," he said.

"I am keen to draw on the learnings from 2015 to ensure that future World Cups are successful."

The 2019 Rugby World Cup is due to held in 12 Japanese host cities from September 20 to November 2.