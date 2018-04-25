Incumbent Jan Dijkema has been confirmed today as the only candidate standing for the Presidency of the International Skating Union (ISU) later this year.

The Dutchman, who was first elected to his post in 2016 to replace Ottavio Cinquanta, is thus expected to serve for a further four years.

An election will take place at the 57th Ordinary ISU Congress in Seville from June 4 to 8.

Russia's Alexander Lakernik and Norway's Tron Espeli are also standing unopposed for the respective positions of ISU vice-presidents responsible for figure and speed skating.

Dijkema, 73, won a four-horse race to be elected President in 2016.

He said then that, "in principal", he planned to stand for just a two year term, but added: "we will see how it goes".

Development, marketing and communications and good governance have been cited as his priorities in a manifesto published on the ISU website.

Jan Dijkema has also published his manifesto for the ISU Presidency ©ISU

Dijkema did not mention anti-doping or the ongoing legal battle with the European Commission over restrictions against athletes competing at unsanctioned events in his manifesto.

There are 14 candidates for 10 other positions on the ISU Council: with seven nominations apiece for figure skating and speed skating.

China's former International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission member Yang Yang is joined by fellow incumbents Kim Jae-Youl of South Korea, Stoycho Stoytchev of Bulgaria, Roland Maillard of Switzerland and Sergio Anesi of Italy for the speed skating spots.

The quintet are challenged by Thailand's Suwanna Silpa-Archa and Germany's Stefanie Teeuwen.

For figure skating, Finland's Marie Lundmark, Canada's Benoît Lavoie, Spain's Maria Teresa Samaranch of Spain - daughter of former IOC President Juan Antonio - and United States' Patricia St Peter are all standing again.

Japan have nominated Tatsuro Matsumura rather than Junko Hiramatsu while Ubavka Novakovic-Kutinou of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belgium's Rita Zonnekeyn are also standing.

Dijkema's full manifesto can be read here.