Former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Marco Polo Del Nero has had his suspension from the sport upgraded to a life-ban following the conclusion of an investigation by the FIFA Ethics Committee.

The 76-year-old has been found guilty of breaking four articles relating to bribery and corruption, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, conflicts of interest, loyalty and general rules of conduct.

He had been suspended in December over allegations that he received bribes in return for the awarding of media and marketing rights.

This followed the opening of ethics proceedings in 2015 after he was charged by United States authorities alongside 41 others in the corruption scandal which has rocked football's world governing body.

He was able, however, to remain as CBF President until last year as Brazil does not extradite its citizens.

Del Nero, elected CFB President in 2003 and was a member of the FIFA Executive Committee until 2015, has reportedly not left Brazil since his indictment.

Marco Polo Del Nero, left, pictured with then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter in 2014 ©Getty Images

"The investigation against Mr Del Nero was opened on November 23 2015 and referred...to schemes in which he received bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments, including the Copa America, the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil," read the latest FIFA statement.

"The Adjudicatory Chamber agreed with the recommendations of the investigatory chamber and found Mr Del Nero guilty of having violated art. 21 (Bribery and corruption), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits), art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 15 (Loyalty), and art. 13 (General rules of conduct) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

"As a consequence, Mr Del Nero is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level."

He has also now been handed a CHF 1 million (£730,000/$1 million/€830,000) fine.

Del Nero fled to Brazil in 2015 shortly before a wave of arrests by US Federal prosecutors

More than 40 football and marketing officials and marketing agencies have been convicted, indicted or are awaiting sentence after pleading guilty.

Del Nero has been replaced as CBF President by Rogério Caboclo.