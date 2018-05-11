National Olympic Committees (NOC) preparations for Games was a key discussion point on the opening day of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) seminar here today.

Eight topics related to preparations were explored through case studies, led by Toshio Tsurunaga, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Games Department’s Head of NOC Games Services.

Austrian and German NOC’s featured as part of the opening discussion, which was centred around crisis management.

The former outlined their response and experience from Baku 2015, when they were forced to respond to a bus crash, which ultimately left their synchronised swimmer Vanessa Sahinovic paralysed.

The response and challenges of coping with the death of canoe slalom coach Stefan Henze in a car accident at Rio 2016 were then reflected on by the German NOC.

The experiences and lessons posed by both cases was aimed at helping fellow NOCs in the event a similar crisis occurs at a future Games.

As large NOCs, who may experience similar issues to their compatriots from Europe, officials from Canada, Brazil, South Korea, South Africa and the United States were also present at the seminar.

They featured among the presenters on topics associated with Games, with Canada and Norway presenting on Games’ budgeting and resource planning.

Both NOCs also presented on the topic of data management, while the Czech Republic and Serbia helped explore the topic of Games’ planning and relationships with National Federations.

Transferability, including accreditations and venue passes, were also explored during the seminar.

The opening day concluded with discussions on pre-Games training camps, athlete and team official agreements, and team uniforms, sourcing and distribution.

All 50 European NOCs were present, as well as guests from larger NOCs such as Canada and the United States ©EOC

Ari Murasato and Toru Kobayashi, key officials in Tokyo 2020’s international relations and NOC services department, also fielded questions on their preparations for the Olympic Games.

The duo responded to queries about accommodation, catering and transport for track cycling and sailing teams for the Games, with both sports taking place outside of Tokyo in Izu and the Enoshima Yacht Harbour, respectively.

They sought to reassure NOCs that dedicated hotels would be provided, with catering and transport meeting the same standard as Olympic Village in Tokyo.

A presentation was also given of the concept of the "The New Norm: Candidature to Delivery to Legacy".

The document, unveiled in February, is aimed at reducing the costs of hosting the Games, which is hoped will change the minds of local people.

Short updates were also provided on progress with the ANOC World Beach Games and the European Games in Minsk, with both events set to take place next year.

The latter is expected to be explored in greater depth tomorrow as the seminar continues.

A progress report was given to the EOC Executive Board yesterday on Minsk 2019, with Coordination Commission chair Spyros Capralos and Organising Committee chief executive George Katulin presenting.

The EOC Executive Committee met prior to the seminar ©EOC

The duo were claimed to have provide an overview of the results achieved so far, including feedback from NOCs at the first open day in Minsk earlier this year.

The European Games consultants Pierce O’Callaghan and Asimakis Asimakopoulos praised work being done in preparation for the Games, but highlighted for June would be a crucial month with deadlines coming with only 12 months to go.

insidethegames understands the process of selecting a host for the 2023 European Games was also a topic of discussion yesterday.

Activities of the EOC EU Office in Brussels and related information were also addressed, including new data protection legislation due to come into force by the end of May.

Spanish NOC President Alejandro Blanco and secretary general Victoria Cabezas gave a presentation ahead of the EOC General Assembly to be held in Marbella in November.

The programme and venues for the Assembly were discussed.