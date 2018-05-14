The International Ski Federation (FIS) has awarded the marketing of all media and commercial rights to the Alpine World Ski Championships and the Nordic World Ski Championships taking place in 2023 and 2025 to Infront Sports and Media.

The announcement was made at the spring meeting of the FIS Council during the FIS Congress in Costa Navarino in Greece.

The agreement between the FIS and Infront includes the distribution of worldwide media rights across all platforms and territories.

It also covers the complete spectrum of television, other broadcast and digital distribution channels, and commercial rights, including the sponsorship and hospitality packages.

Furthermore, Infront will handle media production of the four events to broadcasters.

"The FIS World Championships in the Alpine and Nordic events have demonstrated their status amongst the most important winter sports events," FIS President Gian-Franco Kasper said.

"We are confident that the partnership between FIS and Infront to market and broadcast the Championships in 2023 and 2025 can develop them further and extend their global footprint."

The agreement covers the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in 2023 and 2025 ©Getty Images

Infront already holds the same set of rights to the 2019 and 2021 editions of both Championships.

They agreed a deal to replace the European Broadcasting Union in June 2013.

The hosts for the 2023 FIS Alpine and Nordic World Ski Championships are due to be elected by the FIS Council on Thursday (May 17) in Costa Navarino.

Bids for the Alpine World Ski Championships have been submitted by Courchevel-Méribel in France and Saalbach in Austria.

Candidates for the Nordic World Ski Championships are Planica in Slovenia and Trondheim in Norway.

Kasper is expected to be crowned as FIS President for another four years at the Congress.

The septuagenarian Swiss official, 74, was first elected to the role in 1998.