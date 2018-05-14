English city Liverpool has been awarded the 2022 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

The city was named as host by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) today, whose Council met in Istanbul.

It means the flagship event will return to Britain seven years after Scottish city Glasgow played host in 2015.

Liverpool's Echo Arena will stage the competition, which will be the biggest sporting event ever held in the city, between October 28 and November 6 in 2022.

FIG President Morinari Watanabe welcomed the event's return to Britain.

"The Glasgow Worlds became, for the FIG, a reference point for the staging of gymnastics," said the Japanese.

"The bid that British Gymnastics presented us is promising another great event in a city with a real love for the sport, and this is something for us to celebrate."

The Echo Arena is no stranger to gymnastics having hosted the British Championships since 2012.

"We are delighted Liverpool has been selected to host the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships," said British Gymnastics chief executive Jane Allen.

"What an exciting year it's going to be with the 2022 Commonwealth Games also taking place on home soil.

Beth Tweddle welcomed the news of the Championships coming to her home city ©Getty Images

"The World Championships should be a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympic Games so expect to see the world's absolute best at Liverpool 2022 including many international Olympic stars."

News of Liverpool's success comes after the north-western city's failed attempt to land the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Rival Birmingham was selected as England's candidate to replace Durban in South Africa, which was stripped of the Games due to financial issues.

Birmingham was eventually confirmed as host by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

British retired gymnast Beth Tweddle, a triple world champion and Olympic bronze medallist, grew up around Liverpool.

"I'm thrilled to see this prestigious event coming to my home town," she said.

"That would have inspired me so much as a young gymnast.

"To see the world's best competing in my own town is just fantastic.

"Spectators are in for a treat and I know Liverpool will give all visitors a very warm welcome."

This year's World Championships will be held in Doha, Qatar, with German city Stuttgart awarded the 2019 edition.

Denmark's capital Copenhagen will stage the 2021 competition with no event scheduled in Olympic years.

Last year's event was held in Canadian city Montreal.