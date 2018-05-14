Turkish Football Federation (TFF) vice-president and UEFA Executive Committee member Servet Yardımcı has said the country would be able to host the 2024 European Championships tomorrow if required.

Speaking at a media briefing here in London, Yardımcı said that the country, which is competing against 2006 FIFA World Cup hosts Germany for the right to stage Euro 2024, is well prepared for the tournament.

He said that the competition would benefit from being in a new nation which he says is a "footballing country".

Yardımcı also moved to allay security fears and said a potential Erzurum 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Turkey would not present a hurdle.

"Turkey is a new frontier for UEFA," he said.

"It will enable UEFA to go to a place it has never been to before.

"It is a bridge from west to east.

"It is a new market for UEFA with new supporters and excitement and, because of our location, it well help UEFA reach every corner of the world."

Yardımcı also claimed that, after losing out on Euro 2016 to France by just one vote in 2010, the TFF were offered the chance to host one of the semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020, which will be held in 12 host cities in 11 countries across Europe.

Yardımcı said the country declined as they wanted to "remain patient" and, having lost by such a narrow margin in their bid for Euro 2016, they felt that they had the capacity and ability to stage a whole tournament rather than just a part of it.

Wembley Stadium in London will instead host the climax to Euro 2020.

Potential host city Gaziantep is less than 100 miles from war-torn Aleppo ©Getty Images

A question on people's lips regarding Turkey’s bid for Euro 2024, however, is how they will manage security and potential terrorist attacks.

One of the 10 stadiums chosen by the TFF in their bid is Gaziantep, which is only around 73 miles north of the Syrian city of Aleppo, which has been decimated by the ongoing civil war in the country.

The British Foreign Office currently says that all but essential travel should be avoided to the area.

In 2016, Turkey was rocked by a failed coup attempt where armed forces unsuccessfully attempted to seize control of several key places in cities such as capital Ankara and Istanbul.

Events such as the International Basketball Federation Under-18 European Championship were cancelled.

Yardımcı, however, insists that security will not be an issue at the tournament.

"Turkey is a safe country," he said.

"Safety is the Turkish Government's top priority.

"It's a safe country, it's an open country.

"Gaziantep is a beautiful city.

"It is near to the Syrian border but there is no problem in Gaziantep.

"Last Thursday (May 10), we played the Turkish Cup Final in Diyarbakır, which is in the south-east of Turkey [less than 100 miles from the Syrian border].

"There's a new stadium there and we played the cup final there in order to show the unity and togetherness of Turkey.

"There was no trouble whatsoever.

"We don't think this is going to be an issue at all.

"But the safety is obviously, as I said, the top priority of the Turkish Government.

"The Turkish Government is tackling the safety issues very well and are very experienced.

"We don't think this is going to be a problem."

Turkey are also hoping to host the 2026 Winter Olympics ©EYOF

Euro 2024 is not the only major competition that Turkey are looking to host in the next few years.

In March, the Turkish Olympic Committee formally declared their interest in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Erzurum.

If Erzurum were to host the Games, it would mean Turkey hosting two of sport's largest events in just a two year window.

Brazil proved that this can be done when they hosted the 2014 FIFA World Cup followed by the 2016 Summer Olympics, but there was criticism in some quarters that the competitions were disorganised and chaotic.

Yardımcı says the Erzurum 2026 Winter Olympic bid will not have an impact on Turkey's bid for Euro 2024.

"It will have no impact on our 2024 bidding because, as I said, Turkey is ready and prepared to host this tournament today," he said.

"We have got the infrastructure, the stadia and the supporters."

The vote to decide the host of Euro 2024 will take place on September 27 in Nyon, Switzerland.