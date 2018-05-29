FIFA's Evaluation Task Force is due to hold a meeting in Zurich tomorrow with the Moroccan and North American candidates bidding to secure the hosting rights to the 2026 World Cup.

Officials will be invited to answer questions from the Task Force, whose publication of evaluation reports revealing whether the two bids have progressed to the voting stage has been delayed until next month.

Morocco 2026 and United 2026 had been due to learn their fate today but French newspaper L’Equipe reported that the Task Force will now delivers its verdict in the first week of June.

The final vote is scheduled to take place at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13, the day before the opening match of the 2018 World Cup between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

The FIFA Task Force has inspected the two candidacies for the World Cup and has the power to exclude either bid if they do not meet their requirements.

A second visit had to be conducted to Morocco as the inspectors "noticed some deviations from the initial planned programme" during the first trip to the African country.

Another inspection of the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico was not deemed necessary and the United 2026 effort remains the favourite.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is thought to prefer the combined North American candidacy, largely due to the amount of money a World Cup in the region could generate.

Officials from Morocco 2026 have consistently clashed with FIFA following claims President Gianni Infantino is deliberately acting against their bid because he favours United 2026 ©Getty Images

United 2026 recently claimed a World Cup in North America would produce profits of "nearly $11 billion (£8.3 billion/€9.5 billion)" for FIFA.

Infantino has also been accused of trying to undermine Morocco 2026 by asking the Task Force to deliberately find fault with the African bid.

Officials from Morocco 2026 have repeatedly clashed with FIFA in recent months following claims world football's governing body changed the scoring system just 24 hours before the African nation submitted their bid in an attempt to hamper their efforts.

Morocco's bid was also at the centre of an ethics investigation into FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura over an alleged undeclared family link with former Senegal international El Hadji Diouf.

Samoura was quickly cleared of any wrongdoing after the claim she is related to Diouf, a Morocco 2026 ambassador.

The latest row saw FIFA turn down a request from Morocco that four countries governed by the US - American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands - be prevented from casting a vote.

The main issue for the United 2026 bid so far has been the recent interventions from US President Donald Trump, who ignored a warning from FIFA regarding political interference in the race.

Trump called on African countries to support the joint North American bid and had earlier warned nations not to lobby against United 2026.