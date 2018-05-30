Former UEFA President Michel Platini has claimed he will not face any criminal charges related to the alleged "disloyal payment" which led to him being banned from football.

Platini was initially given an eight-year suspension for the payment of CHF2 million (£1.5 million/$2 million/€1.8 million) made to him by former FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

The sanction was later reduced to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FIFA's Ethics Committee had sanctioned both Platini and Blatter over the payment, which was made when the latter sought re-election as President in 2011.

Ethics judges ruled that Blatter broke rules on conflict of interest, breach of loyalty and offering gifts, while Platini breached regulations on conflict of interest and loyalty.

The payment was part of a criminal investigation by Swiss prosecutors who were looking into various corruption allegations within world football's governing body.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing and said the money was for work Platini carried out for FIFA between 1998 and 2002, when he served as a technical adviser to Blatter.

However, the Frenchman did not receive his money until 2011 and question marks were raised over the time delay.

Platini has now claimed to have been told by Swiss prosecutors that he will not be charged with any offence.

It has led to the Frenchman suggesting his ban from football be "reviewed", while he has also pledged to return to the game in the future.

Michel Platini's hopes of becoming FIFA President were ended by his four-year ban ©Getty Images

"After (three) years of investigation, the Public Ministry of the (Swiss) Confederation has just restored the truth by officially confirming that no charge has been at any time or will be in the future held against me in connection with my activities for FIFA," Platini stated, according to Reuters.

"This official information from an authority of justice attests definitely of my innocence.

"These years were difficult and painful.

"My honour and integrity have been tarnished.

"I was robbed for three years of professional life.

"I will come back: where, when, how?

"It is too early to tell, but I will come back to football."

Swiss prosecutors have claimed that while they have not uncovered any evidence to take action against Platini, the investigation has not been completely concluded.

Platini, whose hopes of becoming FIFA President were ended by his ban from the sport, has called upon football's governing body to lift his sanction.

insidethegames has asked FIFA for a response.