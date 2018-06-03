Michel Vion has been re-elected President of the French Ski Federation (FFS) to serve a third four-year term.

Vion was unanimously backed to continue in the role at the FFS General Assembly in Grenoble.

His re-election could pave the way for a possible bid for the Presidency of the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

Reports emerged in the lead-up to the General Assembly that he may enter the running to replace former IBU President Anders Besseberg, after he was implicated in a criminal investigation along with former secretary general Nicole Resch, which centres on possible doping, fraud and corruption.

Vion said, however, that he would not make any decision on whether to run for the position until after the FFS elections had been completed.

He did not address the reports in interviews given after his re-election was confirmed.

Michel Vion could now stand for the Presidency of the IBU ©Getty Images

Sweden's Olle Dahlin and Norwegian Tore Bøygard have already announced their intentions to stand for the top job.

The election is scheduled to take place at the IBU Congress in Poreč in Croatia from September 5 to 10.

Vion is a former Alpine skier who won the combined title at the 1982 World Championships.

The 58-year-old has already been named Chef de Mission of the French team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and was also elected to the ruling Council of the International Ski Federation (FIS) earlier this month.

"During this new term, I will continue the work we have carried out in collaboration with our ski committees and our clubs, both in terms of competition and teams in France, as well as on the leisure practice and the promotion of volunteer commitment," Vion told Le Dauphine.

"The recent awarding of the organization of the Alpine Ski World Championships in Courchevel-Méribel in 2023 will be the opportunity to bring together a whole nation around skiing and to offer the public a unique event thus contributing to the promotion of the sport."