Paris 2024 officials have said today's meeting between themselves, members of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission and the Region Ile de France "went fine".

The Ile-de-France region's President, Valérie Pécresse, and its special delegate to the Paris 2024 Games, Vincent Roger, underlined their position succinctly.

A spokesman added: "The Region Ile de France is a Paris 2024 partner involved since the very beginning.

"Their presentation today demonstrates the unity behind the Paris 2024 project."

The Ile-de-France region has now published a strategy document outlining its partnership with Paris 2024.

"The perspectives offered by the Games are gathered in this document, which outlines our strategy for the Games, in partnership with Paris 2024 and all institutional and private actors," it begins.

Key meetings were held today in Paris ©ITG

"We have promised Parisians that the Games will benefit everyone and that their inheritance will be in the long term, in the heart of their daily life.

"This inheritance should not be limited to infrastructure and equipment but also stimulate employment, technical and technological innovation.

"Finally, these Games must ignite Ile-de-France values of solidarity, fair play and civility.

"That's how we see this legacy."

The four key Ile-de-France targets are "a modernised, diversified and clean transport network, a multilingual region for a welcome in the heart of Paris' DNA, security for all and the economy and attractiveness of the territory".

It also lists "allow another look at disability", "make Ile-de-France an internationalised territory" and "ensure a lasting legacy".

The document describes the Games as "a big project for Ile-de-France" and looks forward to "mobilising the Paris 2024 Generation".

"Above all, we will always be attentive to the legitimate concerns of our fellow citizens," it continues.

"We have the duty to take up the challenge of useful and sober Games, a controlled and sober budget, in a global spirit of fighting against waste.

"We are living a historic moment, it's up to us to put it in our history, for future generations."