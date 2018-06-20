Luc Tardif has been re-elected President of the French Ice Hockey Federation (FFHG) for a fourth and, what he has promised, final term in office.

The 65-year was the founding head of the organisation when it split from other ice sports in France in 2006 and has remained in the post ever since.

He is also treasurer of the International Ice Hockey Federation and member of its ruling Council.

Tardif, whose son Luc Tardif Jr, has also played for the French national team, was elected along with other FFHG Executive Committee members by representatives of 63 clubs.

France's men's team is hoping to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing ©Getty Images

Votes were cast at a General Assembly in the town of Cergy-Pontoise, where the national governing is based.

Qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing was announced as an aim for the body over the next four years, as well as increasing the numbers of players and ice rinks.

A ceremony also took place at the meeting to honour the French women’s national team that, for the first time, earned promotion to the top level of the World Championships by winning the Division I Group A on home ice in Vaujany.

A symbolic handover of office also took place as Philippe Bozon was confirmed as head coach of the men's national team to replace Dave Henderson.