The driver of an official Tarragona 2018 car was allegedly three times over the drink-drive limit when he knocked down a five-year-old in nearby Salou, one of the Mediterranean Games centres late last night, local media reported here today.

The child, thought to be Irish, was on holiday with his family in the area and was taken to the Hospital Universitari Joan XXIII in Tarragona.

His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

The accident happened on a pedestrian crossing at the Placa Venus.

The car, a white Toyota Auris, had been travelling at speed at the point of impact and lost part of a bumper.

The car, a Toyota Auris with official Tarragona 2018 branding, knocked over the five-year-old tourist - believed to be Irish - on a crossing in Salou and the driver fled before reporting to a police station ©Tarragona 2018

The driver initially fled the scene but witnesses identified the car as an official vehicle.

Police and Tarragona 2018 officials later identified the driver who attended the local police station and took a breathalyser test.

This revealed he was three times over the permitted amount.

The driver was not thought to be a volunteer or a member of one of the competing teams.