Petra Kvitová of the Czech Republic maintained her fine run of form as the two-time Wimbledon champion dispatched Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine to reach the third round of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Eastbourne international.

Kvitová, the third seed, comfortably overcame her Ukrainian opponent 7-5, 6-3 at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in the English town.

The 28-year-old arrived in Eastbourne having clinched the WTA Birmingham Classic at the weekend and continued her stretch of impressive displays in this WTA Premier event.

"it was very quick," Kvitova said.

"I just came yesterday.

"I had a little warm-up and then the match.

"It was tough last week and I’m very happy to win today."

British number one Johanna Konta also progressed in Eastbourne today ©Getty Images

Kvitová's win set up a third-round meeting with Agnieszka Radwańska, a finalist at Wimbledon in 2012, after the Polish player beat Australian 15th seed Daria Gavrilova.

Radwańska had to do it the hard way as she fought back from a set down to claim a 5-7, 7-6, 6-0 victory.

Elsewhere, home hope Johanna Konta eased into the next round with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 win over Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.

The British number one is due to take on top seed Caroline Wozniacki for a place in the quarter-finals.

Jeļena Ostapenko of Latvia, the 2017 French Open winner, who crashed out of the year's second Grand Slam in the first round last month, is also through after she overcame Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 7-5.

The tournament in Eastbourne, the final event on grass for women before Wimbledon begins at the start of July, is due to continue tomorrow.