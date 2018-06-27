Double Olympic sprint cycling champion Kristina Vogel is in hospital after suffering a "serious spinal injury" in training.

The German Cycling Federation (BDR) made the announcement, revealing the 27-year-old collided with another rider at full speed at the Cottbus velodrome.

"We are shocked," said a BDR statement on their Facebook page.

"Kristina is being flown to Berlin and will be operated on there in (the) coming hours."

Get well soon Kristina, don't give up! 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZLEGywhtVQ — UEC Cycling (@UEC_cycling) June 26, 2018

On arrival at the hospital she was placed in intensive care.

So far, no further details have been released.

Vogel has won 11 World Championships titles in total and Olympic team sprint gold medal at London 2012 and individual sprint gold at Rio 2016.

She is also a part-time police officer.