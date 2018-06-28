The third leg of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Eventing Nations League is due to begin tomorrow in Strzegom in Poland.

Sweden currently top the standings after two events with 150 points after finishing second in Vairano in Italy and then fifth at Houghton Hall in England.

They are followed by France and Germany who each have 100 points after winning in Vairano and at Houghton Hall respectively.

Germany took first place at Houghton Hall last month to win that leg for the third year in a row and will no doubt be looking to build on that success in Strzegom, an event due to conclude on Sunday (July 1).

They have a bit of catching up to do if they want to surpass Sweden, though, who are the only team to have taken part at both Vairano and Houghton Hall.

France took the win in this year's first event of the FEI Eventing Nations Leaguein Vairano ©FEI

Great Britain are well off the top spot at the moment, having finished ninth at Houghton Hall and not taken part in Vairano.

Chuffy Clarke and Katie Bleloch both made their FEI Nation League debuts last time out for Britain, while Matthew Heath and Holly Woodhead both made their second appearances.

The event in Strzegom event is due to be followed by the fourth leg in The Plains in the United States from July 6 to 8 before the Nations Cup visits France, Ireland and Belgium.

The 2018 series is then scheduled to end in Boekelo in the Netherlands from October 11 to 14.