Australia's Jessica Fox will look to continue her sparkling start to the season when International Canoe Federation Slalom World Cup action is due to resume tomorrow in Kraków.

Action will take place at the Kolna Regatta Course in the Polish city to follow the season opener in Liptovsky Mikulas in neighbouring Slovakia.

Fox triumphed in both C1 and K1 events in Slovakia and will want to emulate that success once again.

German duo Sebastian Schubert and Sideris Tasiadis also returns after landing the men’s K1 and C1 titles respectively at the first leg.

Their fellow countrywoman and three-time world champion Jasmin Schornberg will be among those making their first appearance of the season in the women's K1 event.

Germany's three-time world champion Jasmin Schornberg will compete in a first World Cup event of the season ©Getty Images

She, like Fox, is also planning on competing in the K1 and C1 as the latter disciplines prepares for its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Great Britain's Fiona Pennie and Australia's Lucien Delfour are among other top paddlers beginning their season in Polish water.

A total of five World Cups are scheduled to take place this season culminating in a final in La Seu.

Heats will take place in Kraków tomorrow before finals over the weekend.