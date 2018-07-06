Bangladesh and Ireland start as favourites to book their International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Twenty20 place at the qualifying tournament beginning in The Netherlands tomorrow.

The two sides are the top-ranked nations competing at the event in the Amstelveen and Utrecht.

Bangladesh, ranked ninth in the world, are due to begin their campaign against Papua New Guinea in Group A, while hosts The Netherlands play the United Arab Emirates in Group A.

World number 10-ranked team Ireland face Thailand and Scotland entertain Uganda in Group B.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners of each match qualifying for the World Twenty20.

Both finalists from the tournament will join Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and host West Indies at the ICC Women's World Twenty20, due to be held in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana and St Lucia from November 9 to 24.

Uganda are among the countries hoping to spring a surprise at the tournament in The Netherlands ©ICC

"I have been pretty impressed with the potential and talent of the Bangladesh team," Bangladesh coach and former Indian international Anju Jain said.

"I have only been here for the past two months and in that time the girls have been doing really well, credit goes to the players for the way they have responded.

"Our main focus has been converting potential to performance, as a team we need to look to keep on improving and make sure we qualify."

Ireland beat Papua New Guinea by eight wickets in a warm-up match yesterday, while Thailand overcame hosts The Netherlands by 46 runs.