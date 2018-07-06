Defending champions Japan will seek a third title when the Junior Men's Softball World Championships are due to begin in Prince Albert in Canada's Saskatchewan Provice tomorrow.

Japan, who triumphed in the inaugural edition in 1981, as well as in 2016, will face two other multiple former winners in Group A on Prime Ministers' Park Field.

Australia won four successive titles 1997, 2001, 2005 and 2008 at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) organised event.

Argentina also tasted victory in 2012 and 2014.

The heavily favoured trio will lock horns with Mexico, Denmark, South Africa and India in a seven-strong group.

Hosts Canada will be seeking a repeat of their 1993 victory in Group A.

Japan are the defending Junior Men's Softball World champions ©WBSC

New Zealand, the winners in 1985 and 1989, are also present.

They are joined by United States, Czech Republic, Guatemala and Hong Kong.

The US have never won the event and have not even featured on the podium since finishing second at the first two editions in 1981 and 1985.

Six days of preliminary group action are due to take place to begin the competition.

This will be followed by two days of playoffs and placement rounds before medal matches on July 15.