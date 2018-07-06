A total of 11 countries are set to battle it out for glory at the Under-21 World Korfball Championships due to start tomorrow in Hungary's capital Budapest.

A total of 12 nations initially entered the event before the Dominican Republic withdrew due to financial problems.

The country's Government were unable to provide the required finances to send a team to the tournament at the Tüskecsarnok, scheduled to conclude next Saturday (July 14).

The International Korfball Federation then announced they would not replace the Dominican Republic and the event would proceed with 11 teams rather than the original dozen.

The event features 11 of the top under-21 teams in the world ©Getty Images

It means only five teams will play in Pool A - The Netherlands, Belgium, England, Czech Republic and Hong Kong.

Pool B will still have six countries - Chinese Taipei, Germany, China, Portugal, hosts Hungary and Turkey.

Five matches and an Opening Ceremony are due to be held tomorrow.

Germany play Portugal in the first game of the tournament, while Turkey take on Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong face England.

Following the Opening Ceremony, Hungary make their entrance against China and Belgium entertain the Czech Republic.