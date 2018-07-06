Algeria and Tunisia are considering joining Morocco to launch a joint African bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, it has been revealed.

The King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, declared the country would enter the running for 2030 after the country was beaten by a joint effort from the United States, Canada and Morocco in the race for 2026.

Both Algeria and Tunisia have since emerged as potential partners for Morocco, which has now bid unsuccessfully for five editions of the World Cup.

Algeria’s Sports Minister Mohamed Hattab revealed earlier this week that the country would conduct a feasibility study into the prospect of bidding for the 2030 World Cup.

The President of the Tunisia Football Federation, Wadie Jary, claimed the nation would be open to joining forces with the two other African nations.

"Algeria will study a possible candidacy of the Maghreb countries for the organisation of the World Cup," said Hattab.

"An application from the Maghreb with Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia can be achieved through existing infrastructure as well as future projects.

"When we look at our cities, with the sporting and culture facilities present, we are able to consider that we can host major world events."

King Mohammed VI announced Morocco would bid for 2030 after their 2026 failure ©Getty Images

Algeria and Morocco currently have strained relations as a border between the two nations has been closed since 1994.

But the two nations are thought to be weighing up the benefits of coming together to improve the chances of the World Cup being held in Africa for only the second time, while Tunisia appear keen to play a role in any bid.

Algeria also voted for Morocco to host the 2026 tournament.

"We haven't received any official offers, but we're open to the idea and would like to see it happen," Jary was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Should a joint African bid come to fruition, it would come up against a three-pronged attempt from Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, who have already announced plans to co-bid for 2030.

The 2030 tournament will take place on the 100 year anniversary of the first FIFA World Cup held in Uruguay.

England could be another contender after officials from the country were encouraged at the open process for the 2026 World Cup, where FIFA published the votes of each Member Association.

A decision on the 2030 host is not expected before Qatar stages the World Cup in 2022.