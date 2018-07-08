South Korea concluded their participation in the group stage of the World University Baseball Championship with a victory in Chiayi.

The South Korea team had won their opening match of the tournament against the Czech Republic only to suffer defeat to hosts Chinese Taipei yesterday.

They bounced back from the loss with a strong display against Australia at the Chiayi City Baseball Field.

A second win of the competition was achieved by a comfortable margin, the South Koreans winning 20-5.

The hosts are due to chase their second Group A win later today when they meet the Czech Republic, who will hope to build on their win over Australia.

Japan will face the United States later today ©FISU

In Group B, Japan met the United States with both teams having won their opening match.

Japan would emerge as 5-1 winners in the contest.

The round robin stage of the competition is set to conclude tomorrow.

After a round-robin phase, the top two countries in each group will advance to the super round to decide the two finalists.

The bottom two countries in the groups will enter the consolation round.

The tournament is due to conclude on July 15.

