Buenos Aires 2018 have announced the Summer Youth Olympic Games flame will be lit during a ceremony in Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium on July 24.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee will organise the traditional ritual in Athens where an actress portraying a high priestess uses the flame to ignite the Torch.

It is due to arrive in Argentina’s capital city the following day.

The flame will visit a series of cities in the province of Buenos Aires in a lantern while carrying its message about Olympism’s transformative power to create a better world.

Organisers revealed this hope will be represented by a social media campaign titled “#UnitedByTheFlame”.

The campaign will invite social media users to carry their own digital flame, with Buenos Aires 2018 claiming it is part of the #UnitedBy concept created by the International Olympic Committee to promote the values of Olympism around the world.

The official Youth Olympic flame tour will begin on August 5, when the flame arrives in La Plata, the capital of the province of Buenos Aires.

A total of 16 cities will be visited by the flame during the tour.

Buenos Aires 2018 announced the Olympic Torch Relay will cover 14,000 kilometres on its journey, travelling through five regions in the country.

The flame for Buenos Aires 2018 will be lit at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens ©Getty Images

On its national tour, the flame will be aimed at highlighting the cultural and geographical diversity of the country.

It will visit the northwest and northeast of Argentina, before visiting the Cuyo, Pampa, and Patagonia regions.

In each city the Relays will cover one kilometre with 10 torchbearers passing the sacred flame from Torch to Torch.

During the tour the flame will also visit some of the iconic attractions and touristic sites in Argentina.

This includes Mar del Plata, the flag monument in Rosario, the waterfalls in Iguazu, and the Perito Moreno Glacier.

Buenos Aires 2018 revealed no Relay will take place in those locations.

Organisers claim the concept of their Torch tour emblem is based on the desire for the Games to be a space for diversity, multiculturalism and the common good.

The tour is due to take place until October 6, where it will conclude at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires for the first Olympic Opening Ceremony to take place in a city centre and outside traditional stadiums.