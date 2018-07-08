A four-year collaboration has been announced before the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

It was signed shortly before the start of the FISU World University Beach Volleyball Championship are due to start in Munich tomorrow.

The collaboration between the two governing bodies comes with the aim of building upon the sport's popularity among student-athletes and providing their the best competition opportunities within the international university sports movement.

The annual university event is now considered a FIVB Beach Volleyball 1-star competition.

"We are pleased to continue our strong and long-lasting relationship with leading international sport federations like FIVB," FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond said.

"With beach volleyball being a part of the FISU family of sports since 2002, we have seen firsthand the important work FIVB has done to grow the sport of beach volleyball all over the globe.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration, and pioneering new ways to bring the sport to more students."

Competition is due to take place over five days at the universities event ©FISU

Action at the World University Championships is scheduled to take place on brand new courts in Munich's Olympic Park until Friday (July 13).

A group of32 pairs are entered across both men's and women's draws.

A strong German team will hope to be among the medals.

The home team have entered Leonie Körtzinger and Leonie Klinke and Julika Hoffmann and Lisa-Sophie Kotzan, as women teams as well as Dan John and Eric Stadie and twins Bennet and David Poniewaz in the men's tournament.