The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced Japanese company ASICS as an official supplier until the end of 2020 in an agreement that it claims will benefit a number of Para-athletes and developing National Paralympic Committees (NPCs).

The IPC has also announced the extension of its long-running collaboration with Gracenote, who claim to be the world’s leading entertainment data and technology company, through to Tokyo 2020.

ASICS will supply official sportswear and shoes for the IPC and the Independent Paralympic Athletes teams at official events.

From 2019, this will extend to all officials of World Para Swimming, World Para Powerlifting, and World Shooting Para Sport at major events, including Tokyo 2020.

Additionally, in a move it is claimed will benefit developing NPCs, ASICS will supply competition kits for around 300 athletes for Tokyo 2020.

"This is an agreement that not only benefits the IPC and the summer World Para Sports, but the wider Paralympic Movement," IPC President Andrew Parsons said.

"We are particularly delighted at the commitment of ASICS to support the Independent Paralympic Athletes team and a number of developing NPCs on the road to Tokyo 2020."

ASICS chairman and chief executive Motoi Oyama added: "We are thrilled to be able to support the International Paralympic Committee as an official supplier.

"Paralympians' courage and determination give dreams and hope to people around the world.

"In addition to further promoting the Paralympics, we wish to promote awareness towards a better world, as well as the development of social infrastructure, in order to realise a truly inclusive society.

"Through our efforts with the IPC, we aim to contribute to a healthy and sustainable society."

IPC President Andrew Parsons promised the agreement with ASICS would benefit the Paralympic Movement ©Getty Images

Since September 2016, ASICS has been the official supplier of World Para Athletics, an agreement that extends through until the end of 2020.

ASICS is also a Gold Partner of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Over the next 27 months, Gracenote, formerly known as Infostrada Sports, will continue to research, collect, update, store and distribute biographical information for more than 14,000 Para-athletes competing in the 10 World Para Sports for which the IPC acts as the International Federation.

The biographies will be made available on Paralympic.org and on the relevant World Para Sport websites.

As part of the deal, Gracenote sports editors will attend a number of major World Para Sport events to collect and update biographical information.

This will include next month’s European Championships in athletics and swimming, as well as next year’s World Championships in the two sports.

Biographical information will be collected and updated by Gracenote sports editors at next year's World Para Athletics Championships in the build-up to Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The IPC and Gracenote plan to to collect and update biographical information of 7,000 existing and produce 3,000 new biographies between now and Tokyo 2020.

"The IPC’s relationship with Gracenote dates back to 2009 and the organisation has a strong track record for producing excellent athlete biographical information, as well as other data streams," Xavier Gonzalez, the IPC’s chief executive, said.

"This relationship currently just covers athlete biographies for World Para Sports but both IPC and Gracenote are keen to work together providing even more sports data for media and other stakeholders in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020."

Guido Bouw, Gracenote’s managing director, added: "Gracenote provides in-depth sports data for all of the major professional leagues around the world dating back more than 100 years.

"Our editorial services for the IPC, including collection and distribution of biographical information, helps media reduce their research and preparatory time and improves the quality of their coverage.

"In the end, we all serve the same objective which is to increase exposure of these great sports and fantastic athletes."

Previously, Gracenote has provided the IPC with sports data and statistics for the Paralympic Games and a news service for World Para Nordic Skiing.