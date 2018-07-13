Four teams from North America, two each from Canada and the United States, are among the eight pairs through to the women’s quarter-finals at the Beach Volleyball Major Series event in Gstaad in Switzerland.

Representing Canada in the last eight will be top-seeded Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, and second-seeded Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson.

The US’s hopes of success rest on ninth-seeded Alix Klineman and April Ross, and 26th-seeded qualifiers Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman.

Humana-Paredes and Pavan advanced to the last eight with a 21-16, 21-17 win over Russia’s Svetlana Kholomina and Nadezda Makroguzova at the International Volleyball Federation-organised event at the Gstaad Arena.

Bansley and Wilkerson beat Germany’s Karla Borger and Margareta Kozuch 16-21, 23-21, 15-12, while Klineman and Ross defeated compatriots Sara Hughes and Summer Ross 21-18, 16-21, 15-9, and Larsen and Stockman overcame sixth-seeded Brazilians Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado 21-23, 26-24, 15-13.

The quarter-final line-up includes a meeting between Humana-Paredes and Pavan, and Klineman and Ross.

Larsen and Stockman face third-seeded Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda "Duda" Lisboa, whose Dutch opponents Joy Stubbe and Marleen Van Iersel forfeited in round two.

Defending champions Chantal Laboureur and Julia Sude of Germany play Japan’s Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami, while Bansley and Wilkerson go up against Czech Republic’s Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova.

Laboureur and Sude beat Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho 21-16, 26-24 today.

Ishii and Murakami defeated Germany’s Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider 21-17, 16-21, 15-13, while Hermannova and Slukova overcame Switzerland’s Nina Betschart and Tanja Huberli 21-17, 16-21, 15-9.

