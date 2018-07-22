South Korea's Lee Eun-gyeong beat home favourite Lisa Unruh in the women's recurve final to earn her first individual Archery World Cup title in Berlin.

Lee, making her international debut this season, claimed a comfortable 6-2 triumph over Unruh at the Maifield venue n the German capital.

She claimed she was not distracted by the German crowd inside the venue as she held her nerve to record an impressive victory.

"During the match there was lots of cheering from German supporters but I tried to focus on myself," she said.

"A match is also competing by myself not to the opponent."

Jung Dasomi added to the South Korean haul by beating Tan Ya-Ting 6-4 in the bronze medal match.

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz reigned supreme in the men's recurve competition as he overcame Lee Woo-seok ©World Archery

Lee was not part of the South Korean squad which wrapped up the team recurve crown as Chang Hye-jin, Jung and Kang Chae-young, who was denied a place at the World Cup final because of her compatriot's individual success, took gold with a 6-0 win over Britain.

Chinese Taipei secured bronze with a 5-1 victory against Denmark.

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz reigned supreme in the men's recurve competition as he overcame Lee Woo-seok to deny South Korea a sweep of the individual gold medals on offer.

Gazoz topped the podium after winning a dramatic shoot-off with Lee as the two archers could not be separated.

Australian Taylor Worth won the bronze medal by defeating Steve Wijler of The Netherlands 6-4.

Chinese Taipei stunned South Korea 5-4 in the final of the team event, with bronze going to Australia thanks to a 5-1 win over Kazakhstan.