An Iranian powerlifter has lost his silver medal from the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has announced.

Noori Farzin finished second in the men's 72 kilogram category in Dubai, but has now been retrospectively disqualified after a urine sample provided during the competition tested positive for 19-Norandrosterone.

The anabolic agent is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list and the APC confirmed the result as an adverse analytical finding.

According to the APC, Farzin has waived his right to appeal and accepted the result, meaning he will have to return his silver medal.

Iran's count of 44 silver medals from the Games will now be reduced to 43, though it will not effect their overall position in the medals table ©Dubai 2017

The news means Tarek Balgith from Saudi Arabia, who originally finished third, will now have his bronze medal upgraded.

There will be no new bronze medallist.

Last year's Asian Youth Para Games was the third edition of the event and attracted 800 athletes from 30 countries, the most ever.

Iran finished second in the medal standings with 39 golds, 44 silvers and 35 bronzes, although that silver count will now stand at 43.

Japan topped the table with 43 golds, 29 silvers and 26 bronzes.