The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WSBC) has released an official promotional video for the Under-15 Baseball World Cup, which will take place in Panama from August 10 to 19.

It features footage of some of the best plays and most memorable moments from the last edition, which took place in 2016 in Fukushima in Japan.

Cuba won on that occasion, beating the hosts in the final.

This year 12 nations will once again compete for the title, having qualified through continental championships.

World number one United States will, by definition, be the highest ranked side in the competition, while South Africa will be the lowest ranked, at 26th in the world.

The other teams making up the tournament are Cuba, the reigning champions, Japan the 2016 runners up, Chinese Taipei, China, Australia, The Netherlands, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Brazil and Germany.

The teams have been split into two groups for the first stage of the competition.

Group A consists of Panama, the US, Chinese Taipei, Brazil, Germany and China, while Group B features Japan, South Africa, Australia, The Netherlands and the Dominican Republic.

The players taking part will be aged between 13 and 15.

Cuba are the most successful country in the competition’s history, having won the title six times.