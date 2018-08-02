World Taekwondo have announced that athletes competing in the Grand Slam Champions Series will have the chance to earn a place for their country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Olympic quota places will be awarded to the National Olympic Committees of athletes at the top of the Champions Series rankings, with a cut-off point of January 2020.

The first edition of the Grand Slam Champions Series took place in Chinese city Wuxi in December and January and featured eight tournaments across the weight categories.

If the top ranked athletes are also in the top five of World Taekwondo's Olympic standings, no additional quota places will be awarded based on the Champions Series.

Wuxi hosted the inaugural Grand Slam Champions Series ©World Taekwondo

In this instance, the Olympic place will pass to the sixth athlete in the Olympic rankings.

The Champions Series rankings are based on the events in Wuxi, as well as the Open Qualification Tournaments for those competitions.

Competitors from any combat sport can enter the qualification tournaments but must fight under World Taekwondo rules.

The current Grand Slam Champions Series rankings can be found here.