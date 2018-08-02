Swedish Olympic biathlon champion Peppe Femling suffered a horror injury while training in Norway after a ski pole got stuck in his leg.

The 26-year-old was roller-skiing when the accident occurred and had to be airlifted to hospital in Stavanger.

According to reports, the incident happened when Femling tried to avoid a passing car.

He was preparing to compete in a roller-skiing event in Lysebotn but could now face a significant time out injured.

"It's terribly sad, but it looks worse than it is," said Håkan Blidberg, media director at the Swedish Skiing Federation.

"I do not know how he's doing, but from the latest reports I've got Peppe is doing well.

"He is able to touch his toes.





We’re sending our best wishes to @PeppeFemling after his nasty-looking ski pole accident today and hope the surgery and recovery goes well — Krya på dig, Peppe! 🚑🇸🇪 https://t.co/8QYM4kQBX7 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) August 2, 2018





"They managed to cut the rod at both ends, but some of it still sits in the foot.

"It must be operated at Stavanger Hospital.

"Peppe has been conscious all the time and could answer questions."

Femling was a member of the Swedish quartet which won a surprise men's relay Olympic title at Pyeongchang 2018.

He took the first leg in the South Korean county in February, with Jesper Nelin, Sebastian Samuelsson and Fredrik Lindström also on the team.